Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives, over $1 trillion in costs, study says

Virus Outbreak Winter
Nathan Howard/AP
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, demonstrates COVID-19 testing procedures on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. As nursing home leaders redouble efforts to get staff and residents boosted with the new vaccine version, now recommended for those 6 months and older, they face complacency, misinformation and COVID-19 fatigue. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Virus Outbreak Winter
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 13:58:30-05

COVID-19 vaccines have saved lives. Leading scientists haven’t disputed that.

One study tried to quantify exactly how many lives have been saved and how much the U.S. saved in health care costs.

According to research from the Commonwealth Fund, COVID-19 vaccinations have prevented over 3.2 million deaths, 18 million hospital visits and 118 million infections. The financial benefit has reached over $1 trillion in averted medical costs, the group found.

Since December 2020, when the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to those facing a high risk from COVID, the U.S. would have experienced 1.5 times more infections, 3.8 times more hospitalizations, and 4.1 times more deaths, the Commonwealth Fund said.

“The unprecedented pace at which vaccines were developed and deployed has saved many lives and allowed for safer easing of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of businesses, schools, and other activities,” the group’s findings said. “This extraordinary achievement has been possible only through sustained funding and effective policymaking that ensured vaccines were available to all Americans.”

The Commonwealth Fund modeled the characteristics of five COVID-19 variants in making its determination.

Most of the U.S. population, especially those vulnerable to the virus, is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 68.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. Of the adult population, that number rises to 78.6%.

Of those ages 65 and up, which is considered the most vulnerable age group, 93.8% are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated, however, does not mean most have gotten updated boosters. Just 13.5% of those ages 5 and up are boosted, while 34.2% of those over age 65 have gotten a booster.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.