Biden, White House COVID-19 team to address nation amid reports of booster shot recommendation

President Joe Biden and the White House COVID-19 response team are slated to address the nation Wednesday on vaccinations as multiple media outlets report that the Biden administration is set to recommend that all Americans eventually seek out a booster shot.

On Monday, The New York Times and The Washington Post were among the outlets that reported that the White House would soon recommend Americans seek out a booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The reports indicated that the first booster shots would be administered in September and would be given to health care workers and people in assisted living facilities.

Studies from Israel — one of the first countries to administer COVID-19 vaccines widespread — have shown that protection offered by Pfizer's vaccine has waned in elderly people in the months after a second shot.

The briefings on Wednesday come as hospitalizations and deaths from the virus continue to rise throughout the U.S. Hospitals are filling up quickly with COVID-19 patients, particularly in areas with low rates of vaccination. The country is now seeing more than 500 COVID-19 deaths a day, the highest rate since May.

The current spike in cases is being driven by those who have not been vaccinated for the virus. Earlier this month, the CDC reported that 99.99% of people vaccinated had avoided a severe or deadly COVID-19 infection. In addition, White House officials reported last week that a handful of states with low vaccination rates represented half of the nation's new cases and hospitalizations in the last week, despite representing only about 25% of the country's population.

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold its weekly briefing Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. Biden will address the nation from the White House at 4:30 p.m. ET.