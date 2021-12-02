Copycat threats of violence force some school districts in Michigan to close Thursday

DETROIT — A mass school shooting on Tuesday in Oxford, Michigan, has sparked a disturbing trend across Metro-Detroit.

School districts in the area say they're dealing with copycat threats of violence, and more than a dozen districts have canceled class Thursday to remain cautious.

These threats are popping up on social media. It's already making uneasy students scared to go to school. In Troy, district leaders say they canceled classes over a rumored threat they found on Snapchat.

Troy police say they are investigating.

Holly area schools will be closed Thursday and Friday as the Holly Police Department investigates another threat circulating on social media.

According to police, the threat does not look credible, but officials say they will be beefing up on-campus security as a precaution.

According to Superintendent Pat Watson, Bloomfield Hills Schools will also be closed Thursday.

He sent a memo to parents Wednesday night saying: "Over the past hour, BHS and other communities across the region have received numerous reports of threats of violence circulating on social media. Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

On Wednesday, a threat of violence also caused a shutdown at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills. The school's website indicated police were investigating a social media threat made against high schools in the county.

List of other schools closed Thursday, December 2:



Avondale School District

Bloomfield Hills School District

Cedar Crest Acdmy/Early Child Ctr

Clarenceville School District

Clarkston Community Schools

Clawson Public Schools

Clintondale Community Schools

DeLaSalle Collegiate High

Detroit Catholic Central High

Everest Academy

Everest Collegiate High

Farmington Central High

Farmington High

Four Corners Montessori Academy

Harbor High

Hazel Park Community Schools

Holy Family Regional North

Holy Family Regional South

Keys Grace Academy

Lakeland High

Lake Orion Community Schools

Lamphere Public Schools

Milford High

Momentum Academy

North Farmington High

Notre Dame Lower Division

Notre Dame Prep

Oakland Tech-NE Campus

Oakland Tech-NW Campus

Oakland Tech-SE Campus

Oakland Tech-SW Campus

Oakside Scholars Charter Academy

Oak Valley Middle

Ortonville Montessori Center

Rochester Community Schools

Saint Catherine of Siena Academy

St. Joseph Catholic-Lake Orion

St. Mary's Preparatory

St. Patrick Catholic -White Lake

South Lyon Community Schools

Troy School District

Walled Lake School District

Walton Charter Academy

Warren Consolidated Schools

Waterford Schools

West Bloomfield School District

White Lake Middle

Over in Southfield, regional officials say someone brought a weapon to school, but they did not cancel classes Thursday. They will have more police officers on campus.

We're told no one was hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Birmingham Schools will also be in session on Thursday.

