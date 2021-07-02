Watch
Condo in North Miami Beach ordered to be evacuated due to unsafe conditions

Gerald Herbert/AP
Flowers left by well-wishers adorn a barrier closing off the beach for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A crane works at the Champlain Towers South site in the distance, while Champlain Towers East is seen at right. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Building Collapse Miami
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 18:37:53-04

A condo in North Miami Beach has been ordered to be evacuated after the building was inspected and found to be unsafe.

The Miami Herald and the Associated Press confirmed the news on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the Crestview Towers Condominium was ordered to be closed immediately "in an abundance of caution" because of unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

This is the first building to be closed due to unsafe conditions after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside collapsed last week.

Rescue efforts continue, as rescuers have found 22 victims perished and 126 still unaccounted for.

