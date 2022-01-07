Colorado wildfires destroyed 1,084 homes, damaged 149 others for estimated $513 million in losses

DENVER — The Dec. 30 wildfires in Boulder County, Colorado, destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged 149 others worth an estimated $513 million, according to updated totals from the county.

In addition, the Marshall Fire destroyed seven commercial structures and damaged 30 others. The county said they have not fully calculated the estimate of their worth.

Between homes and businesses, 1,091 structures were destroyed, and 179 were damaged, according to the latest estimates.

In the town of Louisville, the blaze destroyed 550 homes and damaged 43 to the tune of approximately $229.2 million. In nearby Superior, fires destroyed 378 homes and damaged 58 an estimate of $152.7 million. Elsewhere in unincorporated Boulder County, the fire destroyed 156 homes and damaged 48 for an estimated $131 million.

Officials had been working on updating the lost structures since the weekend when they said the Marshall Fire destroyed 991 structures and damaged another 106.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management worked with building inspectors and officials, the county assessor, and others from across the Front Range to compile the latest report. They also released an interactive map where people can search for properties within the fire perimeter that were damaged.

Boulder County said officials would continue to verify damage from the fire and wind event. People can also report damaged or destroyed structures not on the list by clicking here.

This story was originally published by Blair Miller on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.