Close to 500 law enforcement officers died from COVID-19 in past 2 years

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - Richardson police officer S. Bunting, sprays her patrol vehicle with disinfectant as she cleans it thoroughly amid concerns of the COVID-19 crisis at the start of her shift, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 1:13 PM, Oct 14, 2021
Close to 500 law enforcement officers in the U.S. between 2020 and 2021 have died due to COVID-19.

The statistics were collected by the Officer Down Memorial Page, which keeps a log of those who've died in the line of duty.

According to the website, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 245 law enforcement officers in 2020 and 228 in 2021.

The New York Times reported that 45 officers died from gunfire during that same period in 2020.

In an interview with ABC News, Fayette County, Ohio, Sheriff Vernon P. Stanforth said that "It's taken a definite toll."

According to the statistics, there was 374 reported line of duty deaths in 2020, and 356 died this year.

