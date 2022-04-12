Civil rights groups challenge Alabama law banning transgender treatment

Families with transgender teens have sued the state of Alabama to overturn a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones.

The newly signed law also prohibits gender transition surgeries, although doctors told lawmakers those are not performed on minors in Alabama.

Two separate suits were filed Monday by the Southern Poverty Law Center and ACLU of Alabama.

Both suits aim to block the law.

The lawsuits were filed three days after Republican Governor Kay Ivey signed the measure into law.

The law will go into effect on May 8 unless blocked by the court.

Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.