The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a health advisory Wednesday after "recent increases in flu activity."

The CDC notes that flu activity is still low, but recent increases have been detected in young adults.

"CDC also is aware of influenza outbreaks in colleges and universities in several states," the advisory says.

People six months and older are eligible to receive the flu vaccine, which the CDC says protects against four different influenza viruses.

"Because influenza activity was low last season, we are anticipating a lower level of community protection that we rely on year after year to reduce the risk of a severe influenza season," the CDC states.

According to the CDC's flu tracker, New Mexico was the only stay with a flu activity level that is considered to be "high." All other states had moderate or lower levels.