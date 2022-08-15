Watch Now
CDC warns dogs can catch monkeypox

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 16:59:48-04

People who have been infected with monkeypox are advised to stay away from their pets.

According to CBS News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to show that dogs can catch the virus.

The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, published an article about a couple that contracted the virus. It says that 12 days after their symptoms began, their Italian greyhound began showing lesions. The couple said they had allowed the dog to sleep alongside them, which is likely how the virus spread from human to animal.

Guidance from the CDC says pets that have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox should be kept away from people and other pets for 21 days.

"Do not euthanize pets with suspected monkeypox unless directed by a veterinarian," the CDC states.

It's unknown whether cats can be infected with monkeypox. However, the CDC says they have been known to get other orthopoxviruses, which is in the same family as monkeypox.

