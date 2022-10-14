Carjacked victim dragged, killed during LAPD police pursuit

Authorities in California say a person is dead after an alleged murder suspect carjacked their vehicle and dragged them as they fled from Los Angeles police Thursday.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police said the department's gang and narcotics division were conducting surveillance around 5 p.m. when they spotted a murder suspect get into the passenger side of a vehicle and drive away.

Police said the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a chase ensued.

During the chase, the car the murder suspect was in crashed, police said. The homicide suspect then got out of the car and carjacked a nearby vehicle, police said.

The police said the carjacking victim was dragged as the murder suspect drove away.

KABC-TV reported that the carjacking victim was dragged nearly a mile.

Police said the murder suspect later rolled the carjacked vehicle but wouldn't get out of the car, which led to a standoff.

After two hours, the murder suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said the carjacking victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the name of the carjacking victim nor the murder suspect has been released.