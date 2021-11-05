Car belonging to missing teen from 1982 found in Massachusetts river

Officials in Massachusetts said they had found a car and identification belonging to a teenager who had been missing since 1982.

In a press release, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said investigators have recovered from the Concord River a 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger that Judith Chartier was last seen driving on June 5, 1982.

The Massachusetts State Police and civilian divers found the vehicle on Tuesday.

“This is a very significant development in this case, and we are still processing the car for any additional evidence. Sadly, this discovery comes after nearly forty heartbreaking years of Judith’s friends and family missing her and wondering about what happened that day. We are committed to continuing the search for those answers,” said Ryan.

In a news conference on Wednesday, District Attorney Marian Ryan said drivers returned to the vehicle's location on Wednesday and found human remains, clothing, and a purse that contained Chartier's work identification.

In the news release, officials said 17-year-old Chartier was last seen leaving a party around 2 a.m. in Billerica.