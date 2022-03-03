Watch
Captain of Stanford women's soccer team found dead

Jim Shorin/AP
In a photo provided by Stanford Athletics, Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer guards the goal against North Carolina in the NCAA soccer tournament championship match Dec. 8, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22. The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major. (Jim Shorin/Stanford Athletics via AP)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 14:07:34-05

Katie Meyer, the Stanford women's soccer team's goalkeeper, has died.

The university said she was found dead at a campus residence this week.

"There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment," Susie Brubaker-Cole, Vice Provost for Student Affairs, and Bernard Muir, Stanford's Director of Athletics, said in a joint statement.

According to ESPN, Meyer made two critical saves in the penalty shootout of the 2019 national championship game. Those saves lifted Stanford to victory over North Carolina.

Meyer's death is being felt across the sporting world. The NCAA and the National Women's Soccer League expressed their condolences.

The team captain was a senior, majoring in international relations.

Officials have not said how Meyer died.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
