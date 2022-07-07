Capitol Police: Man threw a Molotov cocktail at officers

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at officers in Washington, D.C.

U.S Capitol Police said they were alerted to the man Wednesday afternoon. The officers said the suspect was trying to light the Molotov cocktail when he threw it at them and tried to get away. However, the officers managed to stop him.

“Both of our officers were treated for minor injuries. Thankfully they are going to be OK,” said acting Assistant Chief of Police for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher.

The man also had an explosive device made with a tequila bottle and a petroleum-based accelerant, police said.

It's unclear what the man was planning to do with the Molotov cocktails, but police said there's no indication he was targeting the U.S. Capitol or members of Congress.

He's facing charges of assault on a police officer, possession of a Molotov cocktail and assault with a deadly weapon.