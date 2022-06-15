Watch
California to pay $51M over killings at veterans home

Eric Risberg/AP
Flags fly outside the main entryway to the Veterans Home of California Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Yountville, Calif. Police in Napa County responded Tuesday to a report of a woman with a shotgun at a veterans home Tuesday, but said there were no reports of any shots fired. "CHP and multiple allied agencies immediately responded and are currently conducting an extensive search via ground and air in an attempt to locate the possible subject," California Highway Patrol spokeswoman Fran Clader said in a statement. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California officials have agreed to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits against the state stemming from a shooting at a home for veterans in Northern California where a former patient fatally shot three mental health workers and himself.

On March 9, 2018, Albert Wong took hostage three staffers with The Pathway Home.

The nonprofit operated a program at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville that treated veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Officials said Wong shot Jennifer Golick, Christine Loeber and Jennifer Gonzales and then killed himself. Golick and Gonzales were counselors and Loeber was the program director.

The money will settle the lawsuits brought by the women's families.

Loeber's estate will receive $7 million, Golick's estate will get $11 million, and Gonzales' estate will receive $30 million.

