Caesars Entertainment closing smaller venues; ending Chippendales, others shows in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Caesars Entertainment says it is closing down some smaller entertainment venues in Las Vegas and some shows, including Chippendales Theater at Rio hotel-casino and ending the show's longtime run.

A company spokesperson tells KTNV the decision was not easy and acknowledges the long history some of the shows have in the city and with the company.

Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace hotel-casino on the Strip is also closing down and will no longer host entertainment. Caesars says it is in talks with Wayne Newton to find another location for his show at one of its Strip properties. Dionne Warwick will focus on touring, so her residency will also not return.

The Anthony Cools Experience showroom at Paris hotel-casino is closing and the shows the "Anthony Cools Experience," "Friends! The Musical Parody" and "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" will not return.

Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino is closing and the shows "Tenors of Rock" and "Crazy Girls" will not return.

Also shutting down is Back Room at Bally’s hotel-casino and "X Rocks," Final Fight Championship at Rio hotel-casino, the "Bronx Wanderers" and "John Caparulo’s Mad Cap Comedy" at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

As for Caesar's shows that are set to return, "Criss Angel Mindfreak" restarts at Planet Hollywood on July 7, "Usher – The Las Vegas Residency" opens at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16, "RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!" restarts at Flamingo on Aug. 5, "Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas" will take place at the Colosseum from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, Donny Osmond opens his residency at Harrah’s on Aug. 31, Judas Priest performs at Zappos Theater on Oct. 8 and "Sting: My Songs" opens at the Colosseum on Oct. 29.

More information about upcoming shows can be found on Caesars.com.

This story originally reported by Amy Abdelsayed on KTNV.com.