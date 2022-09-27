Buccaneers relocate to Miami ahead of Hurricane Ian

MIAMI, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian set to strike Tampa Bay sometime this week, the Buccaneers announced they are temporarily relocating to Miami.

On Monday, the team said on Twitter that they would be moving to Miami-Dade County Tuesday and then spend the week practicing at the Dolphins' facility.

"No changes have yet been made to Sunday's game schedule," the team added.

According to ESPN, the league is monitoring the situation, but for right now the Bucs are still planning to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

If the game has to be postponed because of the storm, it's unlikely the game will be moved to Miami because the league doesn't want to take away state resources for a game that could be better utilized for recovery efforts, ESPN reported.

A hurricane warning was issued for the area Monday, with the National Hurricane Center projecting the hurricane to make landfall by Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, the Associated Press reported.

The last time a major storm hit the city was Oct. 25, 1921.

The team also announced Tuesday that they are rescheduling the induction of former head coach Bruce Arians into the Ring of Honor, which was supposed to happen on Sunday.

The team said that ceremony would be rescheduled for a later game.