Broadway star Carole Cook dead at 98

Veteran actress Carole Cook has died at the age of 98 according to her agent and family who released statements.

Cook began her career on stage, with the role of Maggie Jones in the 1980 Broadway musical “42nd Street."

Her screen credits included the 1984 John Hughes comedy “Sixteen Candles.”

She was known for her work with television legend Lucille Ball and said she helped launch her career.

Cook was part of Ball's DESILU theater’s musical revue.

Cook was known for her activism, raising awareness for HIV/AIDS charities. She worked with S.T.A.G.E. LA for decades, which is a musical theater organization that benefits work for HIV/AIDS issues.

Cook is survived by her husband Tom Troupe, her stepson Christopher Troupe and her sister Regina Cocanougher, among other members of her family.