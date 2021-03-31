Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Border patrol canine sniffs out $60,000 worth of drugs in breakfast burritos

items.[0].image.alt
Border Patrol
A backpack contained breakfast burritos "stuffed" with fentanyl pills, according to Border Patrol agents.
burrito.jpeg
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 14:31:03-04

A dog working alongside Border Patrol agents sniffed out about $60,000 worth of drugs hidden inside breakfast burritos along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Monday afternoon, Border Patrol says a canine handler asked the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe to pull over for a second screening after the canine partner alerted agents to an item inside the vehicle.

The checkpoint was along Highway 78 near Yuma.

The dog had smelled something inside a black backpack. When agents took a closer look, they “discovered several small packages containing fentanyl pills” stuffed inside breakfast burritos, according to a press release.

All together, the pills weighed about five pounds, and agents estimate they would have a street value of about $60,000.

The 37-year-old driver is described as a lawfully admitted permanent resident, and is now in custody.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education