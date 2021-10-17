Watch
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton thank the medical staff as he is released from the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The 75-year-old former president left University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 12:20:19-04

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton has been released from the Southern California hospital.

The 75-year-old former president left University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday morning.

He had been in the hospital since Tuesday with a reported urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

"His fever and white blood cell count are normalized," Clinton's doctor said.

During his stay, Clinton had been treated with IV antibiotics. He will continue to receive a course of antibiotics while at home in Chappaqua, New York, his doctor said.

