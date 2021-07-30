Watch
Biles answers fan questions on Instagram, explains why the 'twisties' are so dangerous

Gregory Bull/AP
File-This July 27, 2021, file photo shows Simone Biles, of the United States, waiting to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles’ sponsors including Athleta and Visa are lauding her decision to put her mental health first and withdraw from the gymnastics team competition during the Olympics. It’s the latest example of sponsors praising athletes who are increasingly open about mental health issues. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 11:38:13-04

TOKYO, JAPAN – Simone Biles continues to be plagued by the ‘twisties.’

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Biles showed herself falling on a dismount from the uneven bars.

"I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competitive surface," she wrote.

Biles added that her “mind and body are simply not in sync.”

The Olympic gold medalist previously complained about a battle with the “twisties” after pulling out of the team competition.

She answered questions from fans about the “twisties” on Instagram, saying she still had them and “it’s the craziest feeling ever.”

Biles said she didn’t experience the feeling in the U.S., adding it started happening after the preliminary competition.

Biles qualified to compete in the event finals on all apparatuses, however, it’s unclear whether she will withdraw from those competitions.

She said it usually takes her two or more weeks to get over the “twisties” when she’s had them in the past.

