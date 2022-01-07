Biden arrives in Colorado to tour wildfire damage

DENVER, Colo. — President Joe Biden landed Friday in Colorado where he will tour damage from last week's devastating wildfire.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis greeted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Denver International Airport.

During his visit, Biden is expected to discuss federal support for the victims, according to Rep. Joe Neguse and the White House.

Neguse, a Democrat who represents the area that includes towns in Boulder Country where the fire burned on Dec. 30, said he, the president and Gov. Jared Polis would tour the fire damage and talk about federal relief.

Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration on Dec. 31, which freed up fire recovery funds for victims to get temporary housing, recover home repair costs and low-cost loans for uninsured property, among other things.

The Marshall Fire, fanned by extremely high winds and fueled by extreme drought conditions in southern Boulder County, destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes and businesses.