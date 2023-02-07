Beginner's luck! 18-year-old wins $48 million lottery jackpot

An 18-year-old girl is now a multi-millionaire.

Juliette Lamour won Canada's 649 lottery jackpot on the first ticket she was ever allowed to legally purchase.

Lamour said she bought the ticket at the advice of her grandfather, who she was going to visit one night. She planned to take him ice cream, but he told her to spend her money on her very first lottery ticket to test her luck.

Lamour said she didn't even know how to buy a lottery ticket because she just turned 18 years old. She said she called her dad to ask for advice. He told her to buy a quick pick.

"I had told the guy at the cash that it was my first time, I had just turned 18 and I just wanted a quick pick," Lamour said. "That was that."

After the winning numbers were called, Lamour said she didn't even know she won. She said someone at work told her that someone in their town won.

Lamour said she had a pharmacist who she was working with check the numbers on his app. It confirmed that she had just won $48 million.

"The pharmacist— his hands went to his head, he fell on his knees, he's like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God," Lamour said.

Lamour said she doesn't know why this happened to her, but she is incredibly grateful.

"I just plan to do good things with the winnings," she said.