Arizona grandmother and man plan to reunite again for Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — The tradition lives on!

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench first met in 2016 when Dench mistakenly sent Hinton a text meant for her grandson about plans for Thanksgiving. Despite the mistake, Hinton jokingly invited himself over.

"Of course, you can," Dench replied. "That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone!"

Hinton stayed true to his promise and showed up with his girlfriend, and Dench welcomed the two with open arms.

Screenshots of their text interactions and photos from the meal were shared thousands of times on social media, making Hinton and Dench social media icons.

Since then, the group has spent time together every Thanksgiving for the last six years and will continue to do so this year!

Hinton recently posted a picture on Twitter to let the world know that the tradition would continue with year seven.

"To answer all your questions, yes, Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday!" Hinton tweeted.

Sadly, the holiday has looked a little different for the group in the last few years after Dench's husband Lonnie died in 2020 after a battle with COVID.

However, the tradition continues to bring lots of smiles and love to everyone involved.

Soon their story will be shared with the world when the movie "The Thanksgiving Text" is released on Netflix.