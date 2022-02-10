Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Military aircraft crashes in Arizona while on training exercise

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 3:30 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 17:40:38-05

An Air Force pilot in Arizona had to eject during a routine training mission near Buckeye.

According to Scripps' Phoenix station KNXV, police began receiving calls about a downed aircraft around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The news outlet reported that the Luke Air Force Base pilot was flying a Mirage F1 fighter aircraft when they had to eject for an unknown reason.

Buckeye police and fire crews responded to the crash scene, where they found the pilot, who appeared unharmed, about 15 miles northwest of the base.

Authorities said the pilot was able to walk to a rescue helicopter.

No civilian injuries have been reported, the news outlet said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here