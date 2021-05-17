Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

NEW YORK — Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rep told People Magazine that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. The ceremony reportedly took place at the couple's home in Southern California.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the wedding took place. The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old Gomez, a real estate agent, announced their engagement in December.

They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd.