Apple users experiencing outages with several apps, including iMessage and Mail

Apple users reported problems with several apps on Monday, including the Cloud, Music, Maps and iMessage.
Apple’s system status page showed the following apps were experiencing an outage:
- App Store
- Apple Arcade
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- iCloud Calendar
- iCloud Contacts
- iCloud Mail
- iCloud Private Relay
- iTunes Store
- Podcasts
- Radio
Bloomberg also reported that Apple’s corporate and retail systems are not working, which is hindering some workers’ ability to communicate and access internal websites.
Downdetector showed that complaints of outages began around noon eastern time on Monday.