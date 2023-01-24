Amazon launches $5 a month unlimited prescription service

Amazon Prime members can now get unlimited monthly prescriptions for $5.

The company rolled RxPass on Tuesday for Prime members.

"RxPass is a benefit for Prime members that gives subscribers access to the most common generic medications for a flat fee of $5 a month," Amazon states on its website.

The medications treat various conditions including allergies, breast cancer, diabetes, muscle pain and seizures.

Click here to see the full list of medications

There are some restrictions. People on Medicare or Medicaid cannot sign up for RxPass, the company says. It's also not available in California, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. However, Amazon Pharmacy is still available in all of those states. It offers some generic drugs for as little as $1 per month.

Amazon says the $5 charge will be billed at the beginning of each month. Customers can cancel the subscription service at any time. The company notes that the service will also end if a user cancels their Prime membership.