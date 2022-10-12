Watch Now
Alaska couple finds mammoth fossil

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AP
FILE: A woolly mammoth bone. Joseph and Andrea Nassuk found a wooly mammoth bone similar to the one seen above. <br/>
Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 16:48:16-04

Joseph and Andrea Nassuk made a massive prehistoric discovery in Alaska.

It happened when they were out looking for bones and other artifacts after a storm hit a couple of weeks ago.

“We were walking maybe about 35 yards apart, she yelled to me that ‘I found a bone” and I walked up to her, and it was over half her height. I got all excited."

The bone is the femur of a prehistoric mammoth.

While a rare find for many, Joseph said this isn’t the first time they discovered a mammoth fossil.

“With a different group, we walked across the bay after Merbok, and found this 105-pound, 7-foot blue tusk," Joseph said.

The tusk could be worth up to $70,000, Joseph said.

According to National Geographic, the wooly mammoths roamed the earth up until about 10,000 years ago.

