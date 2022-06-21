Alaska Airlines employees get engaged on Pride flight

LOS ANGELES — Love was in the air on one recent Alaska Airlines flight.

Two of the airline's employees got engaged on their "Fly with Pride" flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles, the company said in a news release.

The couple met two years ago on another Alaska Airlines flight.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for Skywest, told the team about her idea for an inflight proposal.

The airline said it was happy to help make the special moment happen.

Halfway through the flight, Rojas proposed to her girlfriend Alejandra Moncayo, a newly-hired Alaska pilot.

She got down on one knee and proposed in English and Spanish over the PA system.

The happy moment was just about to get happier because Moncayo had planned to propose to Rojas that very same day, unbeknownst to everyone.

So, Moncayo got down on one knee when the couple deplaned and popped the question at the gate.

After the double engagement, the couple celebrated with a party at LAX.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, the airline offered everyone onboard free tickets for a future Alaska flight, KTLA reported.

In June, the airline unveiled its first-ever LGBTQ-inspired "Fly with Pride" plane.