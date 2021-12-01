Addressing rumors, sheriff says office wasn't aware of credible threats before Michigan shooting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard addressed social media rumors that there were warning signs prior to Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

According to the sheriff's office, there were no signs of a school shooting threat, but they are looking into rumors about warning signs.

When asked about threats the school previously addressed and a previous incident involving a severed deer head on campus, the sheriff's office said Tuesday's shooting was unrelated.

Bouchard also repeatedly stressed his office was not aware of any credible threats of violence before the shooting.

"There is all kinds of stuff on social media. Please don't believe everything you hear on social media," said Bouchard.

The sheriff added, "We're also hearing that there were rumors that someone had said something or knew something. None of that came to us until today. So, if there is information, that is the kind of thing we need to know and get looped in to."

The biggest thing anyone can do to stop actions like this, the sheriff said, is to speak up.

"If you hear or see something, you have got to say something. Whether it's OK2Say, calling us directly or anonymously, we need to know what you see and hear.

Bouchard said anyone can submit a tip to 248-858-4911 or email OCSO@oakgov.com.

This story was originally published by Peter Maxwell at WXYZ.