Aaron Rodgers says he doesn't have 'COVID toe'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers refuted reports Wednesday that he is suffering from "COVID toe."

Rodgers appeared to joke about having "COVID toe" during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“I felt good in just a few days without any lingering effects other than the COVID toe,” Rodgers said before going on to joke about being injured doing the "hokey pokey."

The Wall Street Journal later published a story titled, "Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Just Have Any Toe Injury. He Has Covid Toe."

The Cleveland Clinic describes "COVID toe" as a rash or lesion in response to a COVID-19 infection.

Rodgers showed the media his toes on Wednesday. He said he doesn't have "COVID toe." He said he is suffering from a fracture.

"I have no lesions on my feet," Rodgers told reporters. "That's just a classic case of disinformation. That's surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution."

Rodgers, who is not vaccinated, was forced to sit out one game this season after contracting COVID-19.