2 new dinosaur species discovered

Teresa Crawford/AP
FILE: In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, photo, workers the dinosaur restoration firm Research Casting International, Ltd., begin the work of dismantling Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex, on display at Chicago's Field Museum in preparation to move the towering display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur. Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 30, 2021
Two new dinosaur species were discovered on England's Isle of Wight, according to a report by paleontologists at the University of Southampton.

The report, which was published in Scientific Reports, says one of the dinosaurs, a Ceratosuchops inferodios, had a head filled with horns.

The other dinosaur, a Riparovenator milnerae, had characteristics similar to a crocodile.

CBS News says the skeletons are still incomplete, but both dinosaurs were both believed to be more than 29 feet long.

The dinosaurs are believed to have lived during the Cretaceous period, more than 125 million years ago.

