2 men charged in home explosion that killed 4 in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Authorities in Missouri said two men were charged in connection to a home explosion that killed four people in St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office charged the two men, 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan, with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, The Kansas City Star reported.

Prosecutors say Cooks admitted that he and Mahan built explosive devices that would flash bright and bang loudly and then sell them, the Associated Press reported.

Cooks was not at the house when it exploded, but Mahan was and suffered minor injuries, the newspaper reported.

According to the news outlets, first responders were initially called to the residence around 1:20 a.m. Friday after the garage exploded.

The four people who died were identified as Travell Eason, 16; Christopher Jones, 17; Damario Cooks, 18; and William Jones, 21, the AP reported.

According to the AP, officials say the explosion was so powerful it shook neighboring homes and blew out peoples’ windows.

The two men are being held on $350,000 bail, the AP reported.