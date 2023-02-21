145,000 cans of plant-based infant formula recalled

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week that 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based infant formula were recalled for possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.

The FDA said that the recall was done as a precaution as there have been no reported illnesses.

The formula was manufactured in August and September 2022 in 12.9-ounce containers. The cans were sold throughout the United States.

The recalled cans will have No. ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ on its bottom. The cans were sold with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.”

These products should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund.

“We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure,” Reckitt, maker of the formula, said. “The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria and this is an isolated situation. After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier.”

A recall of Abbott’s Similac formula in February 2022 partially caused the U.S. to experience a shortage of formula products. That recall was blamed on possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.

It was not until the summer before Abbott’s Michigan plant resumed producing formula following the recall.