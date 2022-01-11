14-year-old girl shot by police remembered at LA funeral

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall.

The body of Valentina Orellana-Peralta was displayed in an open casket next to a large photo of the girl during Monday's funeral at City of Refuge church. Orellana-Peralta was remembered as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports and excelled in school.

Attorney Benjamin Crump is representing the girl's family.

He led mourners in a chant of "Valentina is innocent!"

According to the police department, officers were called to a Burlington store in North Hollywood on Dec. 23 after a suspect, later identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, attacked a woman with a bicycle lock.

The woman, who was never identified publicly, suffered injuries to her head, arms, and face.

Once officers arrived at the store, they encountered Lopez and opened fire, striking him and killing him.

One of the bullets went through a wall behind Lopez, striking Orellana-Peralta, while she was in a dressing room.