Weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, thousands remain without power

Hurricane Fiona left a trail of destruction across Puerto Rico after it made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Sept. 18.

As of Friday, more than 60,000 customers on the island were still without power.

Hurricanes are all too familiar for people in Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona hit five years after Hurricane Maria.

The Category 5 storm killed an estimated 3,000 people.

"It was sad, and also knowing that many poor people were suffering," said Omar Gonzalez, who now lives in Utah.

President Biden visited Puerto Rico on Monday, promising the federal government will help the island.

The president announced a $60 million investment to shore up levees and flood walls. The money will also be used to create a new flood warning system to help residents better prepare for future storms.

"We're going to make sure you get every single dollar promised," he said.