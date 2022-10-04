Supreme Court takes up race and the role it plays in redistricting

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is beginning its latest term this week and the nine justices aren't waiting long to weigh into another hot-button issue: race.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Merrill v. Milligan.

At its core, the case out of Alabama addresses whether lawmakers drew a fair and legal map during the latest round of redistricting.

Critics disagree.

Alabama's electorate is about a quarter Black.

One only of seven House districts that were drawn is a majority-minority district.

How the justices rule could impact the Voting Rights Act and the process for drawing districts in every state across the country.

Supporters say state lawmakers should have broad discretion to draw the lines they deem appropriate.

This isn't the only case involving race the Supreme Court will hear this term.

In a few weeks, the Supreme Court will take up affirmative action and the role race should play in the college admission process.

An opinion on Merrill v Milligan is not expected for several months.