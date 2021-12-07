Joe St. George discusses Treasury Department running out of money

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Treasury Department has announced it will run out of money in eight days unless Congress acts to raise the nation's debt limit.

Scripps Washington D.C. correspondent Joe St. George provides in-depth commentary on the impact this would have on our government in his weekly session with KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro.

St. George describes what is at risk if Congress doesn't act and how likely is it that no action will be taken to raise the debt limit?

He also looks at debate in Congress about the National Defense Authorization Act. Advocacy groups express concern over what this legislation does and doesn't contain. St. George describes those concerns.

