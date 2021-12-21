Joe St. George analyzes Biden's upcoming speech on omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — We're learning the new omicron variant is spreading fast.

President Joe Biden will be speaking later today about his plan to fight it.

Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St. George provides in-depth analysis today about what's to come in an interview with KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro.

St. George explains what we can expect to hear from President Biden and if any new restrictions will be coming.

He also discusses Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation and Sen. Joe Manchin's concern about it. Does Biden have a backup plan? And could some of the legislation possibly be passed in a separate bill?

