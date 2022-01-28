Biden views site of Pittsburgh bridge collapse ahead of infrastructure remarks

President Joe Biden viewed the site of a collapsed road bridge in Pittsburgh Friday, moments before he was slated to speak in the city about a newly-passed infrastructure package.

Biden arrived in the city at about mid-day and immediately traveled to Frick Park, the site of the collapse of the Forbes Ave. bridge.

Standing with Pittsburgh city officials, Biden noted that it was a miracle that no one was killed. He also commented on the fact that Pittsburgh has more bridges than any other American city.

"We're going to fix them all. No joke," Biden said.

Biden had scheduled his visit to Pittsburgh earlier this month. But around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, the Forbes Ave. bridge collapsed, injuring 10 people and sending three to the hospital.

The White House said Friday that Biden's trip would continue as scheduled despite the collapse of the bridge.

"The President has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," the statement read. "The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide."

Gainey said Friday morning that he still welcomed the president's visit.

Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. The legislation includes $500 billion in federal funding for the nation's roads and bridges.

"We'll once again have the world's bridges, roads, ports and airports," Biden said in November while touting the new funding in New Hampshire.

Those funds are much needed in the Keystone State, where the state transportation budget faces a shortfall. In addition, a report released last summer says that Pennsylvania's interstate bridges ranked 12th-worst in the nation in terms of structural integrity.