Biden traveling Thursday to Surfside, Florida, as search of collapsed condo continues

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The White House says President Joe Biden will travel on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, where a 12-story beachfront condominium partially collapsed on June 24.

The administration did not disclose what Biden will do in the Miami-area community or where, but officials said additional details will follow.

At least 11 people have now been confirmed dead in the collapse at the Champlain Towers South Condominium and about 150 people remain unaccounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday.

Since the collapse, first responders have been working around the clock in 12-hour shifts as they continue their search and rescue efforts at the site.

On Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki provided an update on what the White House is doing to help the recovery efforts. She said Biden has sent his FEMA administrator to Florida and the administration has more than 50 personnel on the ground coordinating with state and local officials to provide assistance.

“FEMA has deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team, as well as building science experts, structural engineers, and geotechnical experts to support search-and-rescue operations, and a mobile command center,” said Psaki.

She also said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being assigned to provide technical assistance for debris removal.

“In addition – last item – FEMA is coordinating with the state to support the opening of a Family Assistance Center, and is providing communication support to ensure information is available,” said Psaki.