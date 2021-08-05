Biden to sign bill that awards Congressional Gold Medals to D.C., Capitol police for work on Jan. 6

President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign a bill into law that awards Congressional gold medals to law enforcement officers that protected members of Congress amid riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The signing will take place Thursday afternoon in a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the bill over to Biden Wednesday moments after the Senate passed the bill unanimously and without objection. The House of Representatives passed the bill in June; 21 House Republicans voted against the measure at the time.

“Awarding the Congressional Gold Medal is a way to commemorate their sacrifice and make sure that the truth of Jan. 6 is recognized and remembered forever,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said upon passing the bill Wednesday.

"I know how fortunate we are to have the bravery, the patriotism of our Capitol Police. They are so remarkable," Pelosi said Wednesday. "I'm so sad it took a tragedy of this nature for the recognition to be given to them."

This bill directs the Treasury Department to mint four gold medals which will be distributed to the U.S. Capitol Police, the D.C. Metro Police, the Architect of the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institute. All four institutions are directed to put the medals on public display.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke a day after responding to the riots. Four other officers who responded to the Capitol that day have since died by suicide.

Four officers who helped protect the Capitol on Jan. 6 testified before a House Select Committee last week and said that they're still living with the emotional scars they suffered that day.

"For most people, Jan. 6 lasted a few hours. But for those of us who were in the thick of it, it has not ended," Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell Gonell said.

"I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room," D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone said. "But now I'm being told that hell doesn't exist, or hell wasn't that bad."