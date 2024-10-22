Sylvia Tryon

KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Roland Barrera.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Question 8 has been edited for clarity. The answers to the question remain unedited.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

Affordable healthcare, affordable housing, economic development.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

The budget is very confusing to the oridnary citizen. I would have community hats to engage anyone wanting to learn the budget process--full transparency!

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

I would encourage partnerships in these major corporations, disseminating what's needed for growth and what part each plays to be more effective

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I believe we need to explore the sources that are available

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I would have voted no raise at this time, given the circumstances the city is facing

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Leopard Street areas toward Calallen, and Northside

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

Working together to derive at a comfortable solution

8. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

Engage in serious talks with each council member, per district and at large to come up with a solution/task force

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

Each council member will partner with the businesses, develop plans to advertise/obtain additional funding

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

Develop plans to advertise/obtain additional funding

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

Partner with RTA to provide transportation

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

TBD