Robert Reyna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 compiled a questionnaire for running candidates for the 2024 Nueces County General Elections, and here are their responses.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

My top three priorities for Corpus Christi focus on sustainable growth, public safety, and infrastructure development: Sustainable Economic Growth: I will work to attract businesses that create high-quality jobs, especially in industries that support long-term prosperity for our city, such as renewable energy, technology, and tourism. I will advocate for policies that foster small business growth and entrepreneurship, ensuring Corpus Christi remains a competitive and thriving economic hub. Public Safety and Community Well-Being: Ensuring the safety of all residents is a core responsibility. I will push for enhanced support and training for our first responders, modernizing our public safety infrastructure while emphasizing community policing. This includes working to combat crime and homelessness, and addressing mental health needs. Infrastructure Modernization: Our infrastructure needs significant improvement, particularly with road repairs, water supply, and drainage systems. I will prioritize these areas to create a more resilient and modern city that can accommodate future growth while addressing existing issues.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

The city budget reflects our community’s priorities, but recent allocations raise concerns about long-term sustainability and efficient use of taxpayer dollars. I am particularly concerned with how funds are distributed between essential services and non-essential projects, as well as ensuring our investments yield measurable improvements in residents' quality of life. To improve the budget process, I will advocate for: Increased Transparency: Creating more public forums and digital platforms where citizens can actively participate and understand where their money is being spent. Efficient Resource Allocation: Streamlining spending to ensure that vital services like infrastructure, public safety, and community health receive proper funding while limiting overspending on less critical projects. Long-Term Planning: Encouraging multi-year budget frameworks that look beyond annual cycles, helping us manage resources with a forward-looking strategy and reducing financial strain during economic downturns.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Corpus Christi is well-positioned to be a leader in energy, defense, and maritime industries over the next decade. I see the city embracing its role as a strategic hub for innovation and commerce, balancing traditional sectors like oil and gas with growing industries such as renewable energy, tourism, and technology. I will contribute by: Strengthening Partnerships: Collaborating with military and industrial leaders to ensure these sectors remain robust while advocating for environmentally responsible practices. Diversifying the Economy: Encouraging investment in emerging industries, particularly renewable energy and sustainable tourism, to create a more resilient economic base. Supporting Workforce Development: Implementing training programs that prepare our residents for the evolving job market, ensuring our workforce remains competitive and attracts high-paying jobs to the region.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

While the desalination plant is a necessary solution for our long-term water needs, we must consider a diverse portfolio of water sources to ensure sustainability. I support expanding aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) systems, rainwater harvesting initiatives, and promoting water conservation technologies across residential and commercial sectors. ASR systems, which store water during wet periods for use during droughts, could be a viable solution that complements desalination. These projects could become operational within 5-7 years with proper planning and investment. Additionally, promoting water efficiency programs and public awareness campaigns could immediately help reduce unnecessary water usage.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise, and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

While I acknowledge the significant contributions that City Manager Peter Zanoni has made to Corpus Christi, such as guiding the city through challenging periods, I would have voted against the raise. Given the current economic pressures on residents and the city’s need for infrastructure improvements, I believe that salary increases for public officials should be carefully balanced with the fiscal realities our city faces. Instead, I would have proposed a performance-based incentive that directly correlates with measurable improvements in city services and infrastructure. This would align the salary adjustment with tangible outcomes that benefit all citizens.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Several streets in Corpus Christi need urgent attention, particularly in older neighborhoods where infrastructure has been neglected for years. Areas like the northside and parts of the westside have roads in poor condition, which affects both the safety of residents and the appeal of these communities to potential homeowners and businesses. I would prioritize repairs in these neighborhoods based on factors like traffic volume, safety concerns, and overall economic impact. By working with engineers and city planners, we can ensure that the most critical areas receive timely repairs, which in turn will improve accessibility and safety for all residents.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no-kill” shelter. If elected, how would you solve these issues?

The issue of stray dogs is both a public safety and animal welfare concern. To address this, I would advocate for a comprehensive animal control strategy that includes: Increased Funding for Animal Services: Ensuring our city shelter has the resources needed to manage the current overpopulation while also enhancing spay and neuter programs to control the stray population. Community Partnerships: Working with local animal advocacy groups to promote adoption, foster care programs, and education campaigns. No-Kill Shelter Transition: While I support the goal of a no-kill shelter, it must be done responsibly. We need a phased approach that focuses on reducing intake through community-based solutions, such as spaying/neutering and increasing adoption rates.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

Transparency in law enforcement is crucial for building trust between the police and the community. I would work with the Corpus Christi Police Department to implement regular briefings and community outreach efforts that keep the public informed, especially following significant incidents. This includes: Holding News Conferences: After major events or crime trends, regular briefings should be held to inform the public in a timely manner. Social Media & Digital Communication: Expanding the department’s presence on social media to provide updates, crime alerts, and community outreach in real time. Community Forums: Facilitating ongoing town hall meetings where law enforcement can engage directly with residents, hear concerns, and explain their actions.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

To boost local businesses, I would focus on: Expanding Events: Building on the success of events like Art Walk and Farmers Market, we can introduce more culturally diverse events and neighborhood-specific markets to spread economic benefits across the city. Incentivizing Local Shopping: Partnering with local businesses to offer promotions and loyalty programs that encourage residents to support their community shops. Marketing Corpus Christi: Developing a robust marketing strategy that highlights the unique qualities of our local businesses and artisans, bringing in more tourists and visitors to participate in these events.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

I would prioritize creating a calendar of year-round, family-friendly events by: Collaborating with Local Organizations: Partnering with nonprofits, artists, and local businesses to curate diverse events, including outdoor movie nights, music festivals, and educational workshops for children and families. Expanding City-Sponsored Programs: Working with the Parks and Recreation Department to increase community engagement through free or low-cost activities in public spaces, making use of parks, beaches, and downtown areas. Enhancing Accessibility: Ensuring these events are easily accessible via public transportation and are spread across different neighborhoods, so every part of the city benefits from them.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

The lack of parking in downtown Corpus Christi is a significant challenge during large events. To address this, I would: Expand Public Transit Options: Implement shuttle services during major events to alleviate parking congestion and promote the use of public transportation. Develop Shared Parking Agreements: Work with local businesses and property owners to open up additional parking spaces for event attendees. Invest in Parking Infrastructure: Long-term, the city should consider building additional parking structures or lots in key areas, strategically placed to support both day-to-day downtown activity and major events.

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

On election night, I plan to be surrounded by my family, friends, and supporters.

