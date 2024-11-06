RESULTS ARE IN: Corpus Christi City Council District 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a fierce competition, Sylvia Campos has been representing District 2. She ran against Ben Molina, a former member of the Corpus Christi City Council in 2016 and won with 54.98%. Molina finished with 45.02% of the votes.

Campos said she will to continue to offer alternative solutions in regards to the water shortage. She also wants to make sure to keep the residential streets a priority and she would like to create a sidewalk program.

“We need to make sure that whatever we do, we center the people," Campos said.

Campos emphasized that she will get to work because many people in District 2 are waiting to see things get done. She also said she will make it her mission to continue to listen to the people and make sure they are heard.

