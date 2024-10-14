Rachel Caballero

KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Carolyn Vaughn.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

Find a more inexpensive and noninvasive way to supply industry the water they need for expansion that the community does not have to pay for; Be more transparent and inclusive with our community in upcoming projects that impact us and promote better treatment within city council meetings & city hall; cut budget, expenses, and astronomical debt being incurred by the city manager. No more ridiculous salaries, raises & unrealistic benefit packages.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My concern is the budget has grown substantially without population growth. We need to reevaluate all department expenses, starting with higher level positions and start cutting unnecessary expenses. Council should have more direct oversight and approval of the city manager and assistant city managers expenses & reimbursed expenses.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

We need to continue to be a DIVERSE community that welcomes ALL industry types. I would be open minded to new businesses and industries that do not require heavy water and electricity use considering the strain both are currently in.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

The five proposed, experimental desalination plants are not to serve the Corpus Christi residents as we are the minority user at 16%. I believe we should look into alternative water resources that will not detrimentally impact our Corpus Christi Bay or our way of life here.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I would have voted against the raise because I believe the city manager has not fulfilled his obligation to property maintenance our assets, respond to public information requests or be transparent with the community.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

All of them.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

The city needs to have a better relationship & provide more funding towards local 501c3s, like PAAC, that do a great job in helping with our stray problems.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

These are conversations to be had by sitting council members and CCPD. If elected, I will open up that dialogue to be more transparent to the community.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

We can continue to support and possibly fund these local events and local vendors.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

I would encourage our city staff to bring ideas like this to council. They are currently only focused on heavy water and electricity consumers.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

The city could work with local property owners that own parking lots and make arrangements with them to possibly use their parking facilities.

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

Undetermined.