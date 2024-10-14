Paulette Guajardo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 compiled a questionnaire for running candidates for the 2024 Nueces County General Elections, and here are their responses.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

1. Financial Excellence: Keep Taxes Low

Under my leadership, we have doubled the homestead exemption, raised the senior and disability exemption from $50,000 to $62,500, and cut the property tax rate twice in two years. Maintained AA credit rating.

2. Fix Residential Streets Faster

Supported $695 million for road improvements after years of neglect. Support the Rapid Pavement Program to fix streets 5x faster.

3. Build a Clean Water Supply

Continue leading desalination efforts to ensure water security.

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

The City of Corpus Christi has a strong, balanced budget maintaining 20% in reserves. We have twice lowered the property tax rate. I am the only candidate who voted to lower the property tax rate.

This level of fiscal responsibility has earned us a AA credit rating, by two credit agencies, which is a testament to our strong financial management and fiscal planning.

Corpus Christi is the eighth-largest city in Texas and continues to grow both in population and economic significance.

As Mayor, I have challenged our staff to cut spending, reducing waste and inefficiencies. I'm proud to say we have done just that. To continue improving, I will remain committed to overseeing and carefully monitoring expenditures to maintain our current financial standing. By focusing on priorities, we can continue to meet the needs of our growing community while maintaining our fiscal responsibility.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see CORPUS CHRISTI playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Corpus Christi will play a pivotal role in the next 10 years as a growing hub for military, energy, and industrial sectors in the Coastal Bend.

Over the next decade, I see our city becoming even more integral to these industries, not only supporting national defense and energy independence but also driving job creation and economic growth in the region.

As Mayor, I will continue to foster partnerships with military leaders and industry stakeholders to ensure that our city remains competitive and attractive for future investments.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve CORPUS CHRISTI residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

Over the past decade, the City has studied numerous amount of water sources. I have consistently supported these efforts, and many have proven not feasible, being too expensive for the ratepayer. Seawater desalination has emerged as the most viable option as a water solution. After extensive research by this council and previous councils, it is clear that seawater desalination is the best long-term water supply. The City Council has great news. We have made significant progress and are now moving forward to build this water supply.

________________________

5. In July, the CORPUS CHRISTI city Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10% pay raise. That increases his yearly salary from $372,000-$409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you are not on the council, but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

City Manager Peter Zanoni oversees a $1.8 billion budget and has demonstrated outstanding leadership with a results-driven approach. He has brought us a superior-rated water quality system, worked alongside City Council to fix our streets, hire more police officers and firefighters, and achieve a AA bond rating through high-level financial management. His strong record of accomplishments includes spearheading the rebuilding of Cole Park Pier and Plaza. He has worked to make improvements citywide and has prioritized funding in critical areas. He renegotiated the agreements within Industrial Districts which resulted in an increase in the PILOT that will be paid over the 15-year term by 21% netting the city an additional $5 million in revenue in the first year. His restructuring of city government has saved tax payor dollars and accelerated street repairs.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

The City follows a structured process to determine which streets get repaired, guided by a five-year plan available on our website. Through our Rapid Pavement Program, we're fixing streets five times faster, addressing decades of neglect. We've made an unprecedented investment, committing $695 million by the end of fiscal year 2025 to improve our streets. This has been a top priority for the council, and we've already seen significant progress. With 370 miles of streets to repair, we are committed to continuing this work until all are fixed.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem on the city’s west side and north side. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a no-kill shelter. If elected, how would you solve these issues?

Since joining the city council, we’ve made important progress at Animal Care Services, with over $2 million invested to date. I led the initiative to allocate First time ever funding for spay and neuter, recognizing that addressing the stray issue begins with responsible pet ownership and population control. The City is in the process of reviewing the findings of a comprehensive evaluation that was done recently and identifying the most efficient ways of implementing those recommendations.

We will continue to collaborate with partners to reduce and ultimately resolve this challenge. There is still much work to be done, and I remain committed to finding effective solutions that benefit both our community and the animals we care for and are part of our families.

________________________

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conference, is to inform residence of major incident in their communities. Yet, the CORPUS CHRISTI Police Department rarely holds news conferences, especially after officer, involved shootings, or to alert the public about crime trans. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I will encourage our police department to enhance its communication strategies, potentially incorporating more news conferences to foster greater transparency and keep the community informed. Collaboration with community members will be essential in shaping these efforts, and I am open to exploring new ways to improve our communication and engagement with residents.

________________________

9. Community events like art walk, and farmers market had become popular over the last three years. What method would you use to boost local businesses and the local economy?

I work closely with the Downtown Management District and Visit Corpus Christi to maximize efforts to support community events like ArtWalk and the Farmers Market. I believe if we are innovative, create great content, promote cross-functional collaboration, enhance social media and greater communications strategies, we can boost our local attractions. Together, we can create opportunities that benefit small business and promote our economy.

________________________

10. The monthly art walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

A project that I helped spearhead and was extremely impactful was the reactivation of Norma Urban Park, located on our T-head, which attracted thousands of people over the summer. This initiative included a 14,400-square-foot mural involving 120 volunteers, along with high-visibility crosswalks, shade trees, hammocks, seating, vendor stalls, and food trucks. Expanding these types of events with local vendors, creative lighting, and inviting spaces will help foster more community engagement for all ages. I would continue to work with the DMD and Visit Corpus Christi to facilitate more events that benefit our families and tourism.

________________________

11. Events like art walk the annual Dia Delos Muertos in St. Patrick’s Day festival draw thousands of people to downtown CORPUS CHRISTI, but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

The Economic Development Department has appointed a Business Parking Manager to implement recommendations from the parking study conducted by TIRZ and DMD. This initiative aims to shift the approach from traditional parking enforcement to proactive management of parking access. Additionally, and through the TIRZ, new public parking options are being introduced at the former Caller-Times building parking lot. The RTA has also piloted a shuttle system for ArtWalk and will continue to offer this service for special events of significant size.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

Brewster Street -South

