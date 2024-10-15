Nueces County Commissioners Precinct 3

LARRY CANTU JR (R)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

My profession has been in Education for the last 10 years. Entering this profession, I began as a Teacher/Coach at Robstown ISD and moved into Administration in various school districts in Texas regions and the coastal bend. Most recently I have made a shift to the oil and gas industry as an Inspector.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

Through the last 10 years, I have built much experience by holding different locally elected positions. I was a City Councilman for the City of Robstown for 6 years, and am currently sitting as the Vice President for the Robstown ISD School Board. Through these years, we have focused on building balanced budgets, and creating goals and visions to improve infrastructure, while enhancing communication with all community members, organization staff, and other stakeholders all the while ensuring transparency to the public.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

Throughout life, I have learned that communication and compassion are integral factors in building healthy relationships with community members and other stakeholders. Additionally, my experiences in life, both personally and professionally, have helped me become a leader who serves relentlessly and ultimately remains professional at all times.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

If elected, my first action would be to ensure we have an open line of communication with all our stakeholders to address any concerns and begin setting our priorities for the precinct. We would begin by meeting with stakeholders and community members. We will then establish a plan of action and be transparent with our actions.

What do you see as long-term issues that need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Through observation and current communication with other leaders and community members, I believe some long-term issues will include, developing and maintaining a healthy budget, while addressing the infrastructure needs of the county.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

I believe the county is doing well with communicating with the community and addressing some areas of concern, but can expand in the overall outcomes of the concerns.

JOHN MAREZ (D)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

"I currently hold the position of Nueces County Commissioner and am seeking reelection.”

What relevant experience can you bring to the office?

In addition to my education which is a Bachelors in Political Science, and a Master in Public Administration, my current and past terms in elected office give me the experience needed to manage a $100 million budget effectively. I've developed a strong working network of community partners and elected leaders, which proves invaluable in addressing complex matters like infrastructure enhancements, maintaining a low tax rate, and promoting community and economic growth."

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

"Since I was 19 years old I have volunteered my time on boards and commissions. I did not just decide one day I wanted to help run a county. The key to serving successfully at this level is to have the passion, and experience not only as an elected official but as my role now as Commissioner. It is vital I return because the court is tackling key issues such as county-wide drainage/flooding improvements, a long-term solution for keeping doctors/healthcare providers in our county and balancing a budget while working to keep the tax impact low for property owners”

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

"Since I am the current Commissioner I will continue the progress we as a court have already made over the years serving the people of Precinct 3 and Nueces County. Experience in this office is vital to continue those projects. This cannot be given to someone who has not been a part of the Commissioner’s Court and “learning on the job.”

What do you see as long-term issues that need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Again keeping our employee salaries competitive is vital. Employees are leaving healthcare, education, law enforcement jobs, just to name a few. salaries are not equal to their value and worth. In addition, working and completing the long-term planning and now finance phases of drainage/flooding is important whether a resident lives in the county or city. Securing long-term indigent and quality public healthcare is a project I am leading in the court. The failure to ignore any of these issues could be disastrous.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Having a Commissioner who will work through the petiteness of local politics has been and will continue to be essential for Nueces County.

Coming together to find common ground and work for what’s right for our community and not having a need to take credit is priority and has been shown during this session of Commissioner’s Court.

Experience is key to have a professionally run government. Novices without experience will do more damage because they are not familiar with current court actions or initiatives we are solving.