Nueces County Commissioners Precinct 1

MIKE PUSLEY (R)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I am retired after a 40-year career in the Oil and Gas Exploration business.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I have served in numerous elected and appointed positions since 1986 including the Precinct One County Commissioner for 9 years (2009 - 2018). Please see my website at www.mikepusley.com [mikepusley.com] for a full list of both appointed and elected positions and other community involvement. My vast experience as an elected official, especially as county commissioner, will allow me get up t speed quickly and to begin the process of working with county officials in all departments to help solve problems and help them reach the goals they have set for their respective departments. There are 38 elected officials in Nueces County government and I have experience working with all of them. I see this as one of my main strengths in getting up to speed quickly with solving problems county government is experiencing.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

My vast business experience plus my extensive background in service to our community, including both appointed and elected positions. I enjoyed a very successful business career and I have always used the lessons I learned in business to help make sound decisions as an elected official. I am also a strong family person and I understand the importance that family plays in the lives of county officials and employees. We must always think about and respect the challenges that people experience in their daily lives outside their work environment.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

Balancing the County budget. The county is experiencing a number of budget challenges and I am very confident that my past experience as a county commissioner will bring much needed help to the goal of a balanced budget. I have already acquired a copy of the county budget and familiarizing myself with all the current budget issues. I have also visited with the County Judge and other commissioners to get their insight on the most pressing issues currently impacting county government.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

There are several but one of the main issues has to do with the poor condition of the County Jail facilities, the jail facility at the courthouse and the McKinzie annex. To be able to continue meeting the State mandated jail standards there will have to be significant upgrades to both of these facilities. Of course the challenge there is where does the money come from. Also, the county has and continues to struggle with manpower issues at the jail and that issue needs to be addressed.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

As far as the county government is concerned they do a number of things that are positive for the entire community but one that we need to look at and probably expand is our service to local veterans. The county offers a number of important services to our local Veterans but we need to make sure we are keeping up with the issues that are impacting their lives and the lives of their dependents. I have been meeting with local veterans and attending the Veterans Round Table meetings to familiarize myself with their issues and challenges.

