Larry Elizondo

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

1 - Sustainable Water. 2 - Street & Infrastructure Improvements. 3 - Tax Reductions.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

When I last served on the City Council approximately 10 years ago the City of Corpus Christi operating budget was approximately $685 million dollars. At that time our population was approximately 327K with a City Employee core of approximately 2800 employees. Today the operating budget is approaching $1.8 Billion dollars with approximately 4200 City Employees and a shrinking city population of 317K. The Operating Budget has increased nearly 275% in 10 years. The City Staff has grown almost 50% in 10 years. Our population has decreased while our taxes and spending has exponentially grown to an unacceptable level. When elected I will spearhead a "zero-based budget" policy that will shed light on spending and help the City Council better reduce spending and taxation upon our community.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Over the next 10 years the best thing Corpus Christi can do to contribute to area growth is provide high-quality cost-effective city services. Sustainable water for residential and industrial customers. Quality streets and drainage to travel upon. Top notch public safety that not only provides a feeling of safety but actually provides for safe neighborhoods and schools. Focus on basic services and the growth will follow.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I support desalination; however, I also believe in a muti-prong solution to our water issue. We should be looking at every possible water source as a piece to the water-puzzle. Placing all of our "eggs in one basket" is not a responsible approach to solving the water problem(s) for our region. I would be open to studying all water options available to the city.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

Peter Zanoni is a quality human being given a monumental task of overseeing our city's day-to-day operations, no small duty to undertake. I was not a voting council member when the pay increase was enacted; but I would have voted against the raise. In a time of economic down-turn when city department heads are being told to find cuts across the board while inflation wreaks havoc on taxpayers, I could not vote to approve a 10% pay increase.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Every part of our city has roads in need of repair. We should focus on arterial streets first then quickly develop a comprehensive residential street maintenance program.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

Stray dogs and cats are a problem across the city. I am support of a no kill shelter and would seek discussions with any option(s) available like "shelter homes" across the city and state to save as many animals as possible.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

Our police department has historically served our community with limited resources all while making strides within our more impoverished neighborhoods. It has not always been perfect, however, CCPD works diligently to maintain transparency and more importantly, trust with the community. CCPD has added the Office of Public Information to the department to better ensure communication with the media and community they serve. I encourage all city departments to maintain communication with media and taxpayers.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

I remain resolved in providing the best city services possible. Water, Streets, Drainage, Lighting, Public Safety. If city government provides the basics at a reasonable price, the rest will come to our community without governmental incentives.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

Quality streets, lighting, and public safety will set the path for future growth. Focusing on basis services will "pave the way".

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

Operating a city parking facility is not a basic city government function. As these events continue to grow in size there should be ample private industry to provide services in support of the event.

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

I have not yet determined my exact location during election night, however, I will most likely be in the uptown area near city hall and county courthouse. I will certainly be available by cell phone at any time.